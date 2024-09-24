Forward Cole Perfetti looks to prove his worth after signing bridge deal with Jets
Cole Perfetti is determined to make the bridge deal that he just signed with the Winnipeg Jets pay off with a more lucrative pact in the future.
The promising forward signed a two-year, US$6.5 million agreement on Monday, and now looks to break through after injuries and inconsistent play hampered his first three NHL seasons.
"You have two more years to prove yourself and go show what you can do on the ice," Perfetti said after his first practice at the Hockey For All Centre on Tuesday. "I'm going to use this year to try and take a big step with my game and hopefully, play as good as I can for this team and take that next step.
"A bridge deal is all about -- I wouldn't say betting on myself -- I would say I have two years to go prove what kind of player you are, what you can do for this organization. That's my goal every day, to just go and be the best player that I can be and revisit this in two years."
Perfetti was selected 10th overall by Winnipeg in 2020, but his first two seasons with the Jets were shortened by injuries.
Last year, the forward from Whitby, Ont., scored 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games. But, after a 23-game goalless drought, he became a healthy scratch for the last stretch of the season and the first four playoff games.
"Obviously, I wasn't too pleased with how it went personally for me down the stretch," said Perfetti, 22. "Last year, all things considered, was still a pretty decent year. I started off really strong and proved that I can produce in this league.
"Obviously, it didn't go like that the whole year, but I'm just going to use that as motivation, take the good from it and take the learning curve, and try to be the best that I can be."
Jets coach Scott Arniel was relieved to have Perfetti back in the fold after the forward, who was a restricted free agent, missed the start of training camp while his deal was being negotiated.
"Last year, he put together a real good, solid season and he's got to back that up again and be consistent and do that on a nightly basis," said Arniel, adding that Perfetti is a top-six forward. "I think he recognizes now how he needs to play. He knows now that he's facing the other teams' top defencemen and their top forwards.
"Whether it's with the puck or without it, he has to do things in a quick level, at a high level, and he has the hockey smarts to do that. He's excited about where he's going to be."
Perfetti will not suit up when Winnipeg plays host to the Edmonton Oilers in a pre-season game on Wednesday night, but will play against the Wild in Minnesota on Friday, Arniel said.
Perfetti appreciated the confidence the new Jets coach has shown in him in conversations over the summer.
"It's great," he said. "Confidence is huge in this league. When you're confident in your game, your ability and yourself, you're going to carry that confidence and swagger onto the ice and you're going to make more plays. You're going to feel better on the ice.
"Having that confidence from the get-go is big. It's huge for the mental side of it and then you're just going to go out and play your game. The biggest part for me is this year, I've got to do my thing."
That thing will be to remain on the wing on the second line, despite the fact that Perfetti can also play centre.
"He showed last year playing on the wing, I thought he was real good," Arniel said. "He can play both left and right side. He was actually good on the walls."
Perfetti's teammates greeted him with celebratory stick slapping when he first appeared at practice.
"He's been skating," said winger Nikolaj Ehlers. "He looks ready. So, it's exciting to have him back."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 24, 2024.
