Four men charged after bear spray attack: Police

Four men face charges after a bear spray attack and confrontation with police Friday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22, when officers responded to a retail establishment in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street for reports of an assault.

Police found three victims, aged 26, 28 and 37, who had been sprayed with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray. The victims did not seek medical help. Police said four suspects fled in a vehicle before they arrived.

Investigators say the suspects then drove to a home in the 100 block of Manor House Court, where general patrol officers were nearby investigating an unrelated matter. Police recognized the vehicle involved in the bear spray assault and approached the suspect driver.

Police say the suspect became aggressive and confrontational toward the officers, challenging them to a fight and impeding their investigation. Officers used a Taser to immobilize the suspect and place him under arrest. Two officers were physically assaulted during the arrest but were not hurt.

The three remaining suspects tried to step in by confronting the officers. Police called in back-up, and all suspects were arrested without further incident.

Investigators have linked all four suspects to the McPhillips Street assault. They face numerous charges, which must be proven in court.