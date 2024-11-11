Four teenagers arrested after woman attacked, robbed: Winnipeg police
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a 62-year-old woman.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) began its investigation around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when officers learned of a robbery in the 500 block of Main Street.
When police arrived, they found a passerby helping the victim, who sustained minor upper body injuries. She did not need medical attention.
Police investigated and found the suspect was approached by four female teenagers while she was sitting on a bench.
According to police, without provocation, the suspects attempted to steal the woman’s phone. However, when the teens were unsuccessful, they “threw the victim to the ground and physically assaulted her,” police said.
According to officers, the four suspects left the scene but returned shortly after and continued to attack the woman before they fled the area with some of her belongings.
Officers found the four suspects, who range in age from 14 to 17, nearby. They were arrested and are facing charges.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former finance minister Bill Morneau questions if it's the 'right time' for emissions cap following Trump re-election
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Man who allegedly staged bear attack arrested for murder in stolen identity scheme
A man accused of killing a person and staging it as a fatal bear attack in Tennessee was taken into custody in South Carolina over the weekend on murder charges, in what authorities described as a plot to steal the victim’s identity.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
Biden and Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her U.S. selection loss when they observed Veterans Day together by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Regina
-
'We need to remember': Veterans, residents gather in Regina to commemorate Nov. 11
November 11th marks a solemn day across Canada, and Regina is no exception.
-
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
Saskatoon
-
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
Edmonton
-
Lest We Forget: Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts Remembrance Day service
Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph on Monday hosted its 104th Remembrance Day service to honour past and present veterans.
-
-
CFB Edmonton member given role in Ottawa Remembrance Day program
A member of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Edmonton participated in the national Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa on Monday.
Calgary
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary
Calgarians observed Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city on Monday, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community host memorial walk to pay tribute to Canadian and Ukrainian soldiers
A memorial walk was held Sunday afternoon by the Calgary branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to “honour the Canadian soldiers who died fighting for peace in the past and the Ukrainian soldiers who are giving their lives for freedom today,” according to a media release.
-
$340K needed for new Calgary school playground
July 2025 may seem like it’s in the distant future, but for the St. Luke playground committee time is ticking to fundraise the $340,000 they still need to build a new playground.
Toronto
-
Crowds gather in Toronto to honour veterans, fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day
Several hundred people gathered outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto to honour veterans and remember those who died fighting for their country.
-
What will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mean for Toronto's economy?
Toronto is expected to see an economic boost to the tune of nearly $300 million thanks to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, which will be making a stop in Canada’s largest city for a six-show run later this month.
-
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core
A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at cenotaphs in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario to mark Remembrance Day
Crowds gathered in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday to honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of Canada.
-
Chipotle set to open this week in Ottawa's west end
The company confirms it will open the new Chipotle at 5671 Hazeldean Road on Thursday, in the former location of Benny & Co.
-
Take a look inside downtown Ottawa's 150-year-old water pumping station
The Fleet Street Pumping station is Ottawa's oldest water facility. Up to two-thirds of the city's water supply can move through it,
Montreal
-
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
-
Hundreds gather in Montreal to mark Remembrance Day
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Montreal on Monday to mark Remembrance Day and honour Canadians who sacrificed their lives in the great wars and beyond.
-
Veterans purged from military for sexual orientation lay wreath at Montreal ceremony
Private Martine Roy was only 20 years old in 1984 when she was arrested, interrogated and dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces for being what was then termed a "sexual deviant."
Atlantic
-
Maritimers mark Remembrance Day under grey, rainy skies
Thousands of Maritimers turned out in wet weather Monday to remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's armed forces for Remembrance Day.
-
Cape Breton senior recalls life in German-occupied France, mother’s death during Second World War
A Cape Breton senior recalls her life in German-occupied France, and her mother’s death, during the Second World War.
-
'It is the most special place': Remembrance Day ceremony held in Ypres
Thousand of people gathered at the Menin Gate in the Ypres, Belgium for Monday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
New Vancouver eatery sells pizzas for $9.11, in tribute to first responders
Discounts abound at a new eatery in downtown Vancouver that offers pizzas and fry towers at a base price of $9.11, as a tribute to first responders.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
Kelowna
-
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Northern Ontario
-
-
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
-
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is accused of being at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
-
Ski resort preparing for the season ahead
An unseasonably mild fall in Simcoe County has put any hopes for an early start to the ski season on hold, still, one local resort has its sights set on the slopes.
-
Midland mayor backs using controversial clause to tackle homelessness
Midland has become the latest among urban mayors to call on the province to enact a controversial clause to tackle the homeless crisis.
Kitchener
-
-
-
Region of Waterloo staff say future affordable housing projects could result in $500M debt
Staff say future affordable housing projects in the Region of Waterloo could be very costly.
London
-
'Always respect the judgement of the American people': Sarnia’s mayor hoping for relationship-building over rhetoric
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley expresses concerns about talk of tariffs and Great Lakes water diversion by president-elect Donald Trump.
-
Six-figure bill anticipated for owner of derelict building on Hamilton Road
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
-
Communities gather at cenotaphs across the region to honour service members
There are more than 50 cenotaphs across midwestern Ontario acknowledging the region's contribution to the First and Second World War, Korean War, and conflict in the Middle East.