Four teenagers arrested after woman attacked, robbed: Winnipeg police

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a 62-year-old woman.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) began its investigation around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when officers learned of a robbery in the 500 block of Main Street.

When police arrived, they found a passerby helping the victim, who sustained minor upper body injuries. She did not need medical attention.

Police investigated and found the suspect was approached by four female teenagers while she was sitting on a bench.

According to police, without provocation, the suspects attempted to steal the woman’s phone. However, when the teens were unsuccessful, they “threw the victim to the ground and physically assaulted her,” police said.

According to officers, the four suspects left the scene but returned shortly after and continued to attack the woman before they fled the area with some of her belongings.

Officers found the four suspects, who range in age from 14 to 17, nearby. They were arrested and are facing charges.