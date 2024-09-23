Fourth person charged in connection with July homicide

A 26-year-old man wanted by police for two months in connection with the homicide of a woman found in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building has been arrested.

Police say on Sunday a 26-year-old man was found and arrested on a warrant for accessory to murder.

The charge stems from the July homicide of Ashley Isabella Murdock. Police say they found the 28-year-old dead in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

Investigators say she had been moved from another location after she had died.

Three others were charged in July in connection to her death – a 32-year-old woman, who faces a second-degree murder charge, and a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, who each face an accessory to murder charge.

At the time, police called for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man who also wanted for accessory to murder.

He was arrested Sunday, turned over to the homicide unit, and detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.