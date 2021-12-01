Freezing rain in southern Manitoba could cause highways, roads, walkways to become slippery

WINNIPEG -

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that some areas of the province will receive freezing rain on Wednesday, which could lead to icy and slippery conditions.

The weather agency has issued a freezing rain warning for some parts of Southern Manitoba, including Brandon, Killarney and Alonsa. A full list can be found online.

Environment Canada said the freezing rain is continuing in a “narrow fast moving band,” noting the warnings could be expanded eastward as the morning progresses.

The weather agency is reminding people that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be slippery, so people need to take extra precautions when driving or walking.

Drivers should also be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions.

Environment Canada said it issues freezing rain warnings when rain falls during sub-zero temperatures, which creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.