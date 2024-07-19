Fringe Fest, Super-spike and Morris Stampede: What's on this weekend in Manitoba

WINNIPEG
    Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba over the weekend of July 19 to 21, 2024.

    Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition

    July 19-21

    Morris

    Manitoba’s only pro rodeo features great food, live music, a midway, rodeo and chuchwagon action and the RCMP Musical Ride.

    Pinawa Birthday Weekend

    July 19-21

    Pinawa

    Celebrate the community’s history with live music, a parade, car show, beach activities and fireworks display.

    Arborg Agricultural Fair

    July 20-21

    Silver Community Centre, south of Arborg

    The annual fair includes an antique tractor pull, rodeo, kids zone and more.

    ATV Mud Bog

    July 20-21

    Arborg Ag Society Fair Grounds

    Watch as ATV riders try and race their way through the mud for thousands in prizes.

    129th Cypress River Agricultural Fair

    July 20-21

    Cypress River

    Showcasing the many forms of agriculture and rural live, the annual fair also features baking, handicraft and photography competitions, horse show, children’s activities and more.

    35th Cheyenne Summer Fest

    July 19-20

    Cartier Park, Ste. Agathe

    Entertainment for the whole family with music, a pancake breakfast, parade, fireworks and more.

    Winnipeg Fringe Festival

    July 19-28

    Annual celebration of independent theatre, musicals and more from Winnipeg and around the World.

    The Mariachi Ghost 15th Anniversary

    July 20, 10 p.m.

    Old Market Square

    The local band celebrates its 15th anniversary with a free live show in connection to the Winnipeg Fringe Festival.

    Salamander Summer Music Festival

    July 19-21

    Rideau Park, Brandon

    Three days of DJs, local bands, performance troupes, children’s programming, food and more. Tickets required.

    Summer Winds Family Music Festival

    July 19-20

    Beaches Community Centre Grounds, Hwy. 59

    A family friendly event with kid’s zone, crafts and live music, featuring headliner Harlequin. Tickets required.

    Super-spike

    July 19-20

    Maple Grove Rugby Park

    Western Canada’s largest outdoor volleyball tournament also includes an ultimate tournament and two-day concert series with headliner Down with Webster. Tickets required.

    Sargent Ave Block Party

    July 20, 10 a.m.

    Sargent Ave.

    Toy, craft and sidewalk sale with a barbeque and more.

    16th Annual Monarch Butterfly Festival

    July 20-21, 10 a.m.

    Living Prairie Museum

    Celebrate the Monarch Butterfly with learning activities, crafts, displays and a milkweed plant giveaway.

    Dragonfly Festival

    July 20, 11 a.m.

    Oak Hammock Marsh

    Learn about the world of dragonflies with a safari, giant board game, special presentation and more. Online pre-registration is required.

    Knowledge Sharing Series – Metis Beadwork

    July 20, 12 p.m.

    Lower Fort Garry

    Francophone Metis beadwork artist Melanie Gamache shores stories on the connection between culture, history and art.

    Red River North Tourism Garden & Art Tour

    July 21, 10 a.m.

    St. Andrews, St. Clements, and Selkirk

    Take a self-guided tour of seven exceptional gardens and enjoy the works of 15 talented artists. Tickets required.

    Raptor Rendezvous

    July 20, 2 p.m.

    Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre

    A free presentation featuring some of the organization’s non-releasable wildlife ambassadors.

    Pool Pawty Summer Dog Market

    July 20, 10 a.m.

    St. Norbert Community Centre

    Handmade vendors and pupster photography in support of Steinbach Animal Rescue. Ticket required.

    Bumper 2 Bumper Car Show

    July 20, 10 a.m.

    Outlet Collection Winnipeg

    Cars, trucks, camaraderie and culture are on display.

    4th Annual Winnipeg Volkfest

    July 19, 9 p.m.

    1313 Kenaston Blvd.

    Annual car show in celebration of Volkswagens.

    Ukrainian Shumka Dancers “Mosquito’s Wedding”

    July 21, 2 p.m.

    Scotiabank Theatre

    Filmed during Shumka on Tour in 2022, the 50-minute production inspired by a traditional folk song features insect characters from regions throughout Ukraine. Tickets required.

    Anniversary Pool Party

    July 20, 2 p.m.

    Gladstone Pool

    Celebrate Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op's 95th Anniversary with a fun filled afternoon and free swimming.

    Stony Mountain Bash & Crawl

    July 20, 7 p.m.

    Stony Mountain Quarry

    RC Manitoba releases their bashers and tackles the rocks with their crawling rigs.

    Steinbach Bike Jam

    July 21, 3 p.m.

    Emie A. Friesen Park, Steinbach

    Grab young bike for some fresh air with friends along a carefully planned route.

    Teddy Bear Tea Party

    July 21, 1 p.m.

    Dalnavert Museum

    Bring along your stuffy for an afternoon or crafts, stories, treats and more. Tickets required.

    Mystic’s Medium’s & Mindfulness Market

    July 20, 12 p.m.

    Gimli

    Manitoba’s largest psychic fair includes a vendor’s village, healers, psychics, mediums and more.

    Summer Showcase Toy & Collectibles

    July 20, 10 a.m.

    Deer Lodge Community Centre

    Find a favourite, something new or a vintage treasure as you browse through the vendors’ offerings. Ticket required.

    The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

    July 19-21

    Lyric Theatre, Assiniboine Park

    Featuring Tom Segura, Bill Burr, Nate Bargatze, Gerry Dee and more for evenings of side-splitting entertainment.

    The Alan Jackson Experience

    July 20, 7:30 p.m.

    Burton Cummings Theatre

    A performance as close to an Alan Jackson show as you’ll see.

    Children’s Business Fair

    July 20, 9 a.m.

    Riverbank Discovery Centre, Brandon

    A farmers market featuring items from children aged 6 to 15.

    Corydon Avenue Concert Series

    July 19, 7 p.m.

    Hugo St. N.

    Band: The Lemons

    July 20, 7 p.m.

    Lilac St. S.

    Band: Dance in ur Pantz

    Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

    Gimli Harbour Concert Series

    Saturday, 7 pm

    Gimli

    Band: Art Gladu & the Deputy Band

    Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

    Summer Concert Series

    July 20, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

    Band: Free Ride

    Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

    Selkirk Concert Series

    July 20, 7 p.m.

    Selkirk Waterfront

    Bands: Dreams and Rumours, Zed Zepplin

    Rock the waterfront with the sounds of Fleetwood Mac and Led Zepplin.

    Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

    July 20, 2 p.m.

    Performance garden @ The Leaf

    Band: Larysa Musick

    Treaty Days & Pow Wow

    Black River First Nation - July 16-21

    Rolling River First Nation - July 18-21

    Peguis First Nation - July 18-21 

