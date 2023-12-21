From 'brr' to purr: Winnipeg students create winter shelters for feral cats

A group of Winnipeg high school students is ensuring some stray cats can stay nice and warm this winter.

That’s because Grade 10 students at Churchill High School spent more than 30 hours designing and building outdoor shelters for feral cats.

“Given the material we had we thought we’d try something different,” said woodworking teacher Saul Correia.

“About 10 years ago we did dog houses for northern communities, so we thought we’d do something a little bit different and we really wanted to try to use up as much of that material as possible. So about 90 per cent of the project is reclaimed material.”

The shelters, which are designed to protect the cats from the elements, include a removable lid and an internal wall to block out the wind.

They are also made using mostly recycled materials, including donated wood and shed panelling. Corria noted that this means the materials have been weathered and will hold up nicely.

“We’re a UNESCO school, so we really wanted to focus on two key principles of sustainability and community outreach,” he said.

Correia said the project allowed the students to build something and also give back to the community, as once the shelters are complete they will be donated to the Feral Friends Sanctuary, as well as a northern community.

‘[The shelters] are very important,” he said.

“I mean, we’ve had a mild winter so far, but we don’t know how long it’s going to last. This is Winnipeg, so it gets cold.”