Garden City falls to Portage La Prairie in varsity football Thursday

Week one of the Winnipeg High School Football League's junior varsity season continued Thursday night with a meeting between the Garden City Collegiate Gophers and the Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans in Winnipeg. Week one of the Winnipeg High School Football League's junior varsity season continued Thursday night with a meeting between the Garden City Collegiate Gophers and the Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.

Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances uses his smartphone to film the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Â Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?

Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.

Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

A surging tide of people - ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham - have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.

Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin

A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP

    The body of a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing on Monday was discovered on Thursday, RCMP say. Oceanside RCMP were searching for 60-year-old Ottavio Cutillo, and were able to find his abandoned vehicle off the Alberni Highway near the old train station on Sept. 12.

    Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Sept. 12. (RCMP)

  • NEW

    NEW | 'Six a day is just horrific': B.C. drug deaths double since 2016

    Maria Rantanen did everything she could to stop her son from fatally overdosing, but it wasn't enough. Michael Rantanen died on July 15. He was 25 years old. He was one of the 192 drug-related deaths British Columbia's coroner recorded in July. The toll is a 31 per cent increase from June and equates to about 6.2 deaths a day.