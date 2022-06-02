Gas prices could rise above $2 a litre in Manitoba by next week: forecaster

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Shocked, then angry': The stories of Canadians who have to repay CERB

Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.

The landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is seen in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island