Geese deterrent device in Memorial Provincial Park is ruffling feathers

A noise device installed in Memorial Provincial Park to combat excessive geese droppings is ruffling the feathers of some park visitors.

High-pitched beeps similar to bird calls are being amplified into the park from a small device near the corner of Memorial Boulevard and York Avenue – an effort by the province to deal with geese.

"Last year, the droppings from excessive numbers of Canada geese congregating in the Memorial Park fountain created unusual mechanical issues, which affected the operation of the fountain and required more maintenance and cleaning than normal," a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The province installed this device on May 6 to deter the geese from gathering in the area. The province said this device, which cost under $1,000, is unique to Memorial Provincial Park, as no other provincial parks have a similar fountain.

Andrew Allary bikes to the park just about every day to sit and enjoy the surroundings – something that has been harder to do recently.

"I couldn't figure out what the sound was. I kept turning my head and looking and looking," he said. "I can't hear very good, so I can hear a high-pitched sound – it is irritating."

Others have taken to social media about the sound device, which one person said was emitting a 'screeching' sound.

The province said the device is being used for the 'short-term.'

"The sound is currently serving as an effective deterrent to the geese and will remain in effect for the time being, but the system is being monitored and will be reassessed as needed," the spokesperson said.

The province said the hope is the device will keep the geese away from the area so the public can enjoy the fountain and park.