General store in Kenora park ‘total loss’ following blaze

The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground is a complete loss after a noon-hour fire on Tuesday.

“It would appear from my initial assessment that the fire started inside the store, rose vertically into the attic space, and then extended from there,” said Kenora Fire Chief Dave Pratt, “The building is a total loss.”

Susan Evenden, one of the campground's operators, said the building contained office supplies and ice cream.

No injuries were reported, but Chief Pratt said Ontario Provincial Police loaded one person into a vehicle as crews arrived.

Pratt said crews are currently on the scene to extinguish hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.