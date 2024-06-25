WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • General store in Kenora park ‘total loss’ following blaze

    The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground burns on June 25, 2024 (Kim LeDuc) The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground burns on June 25, 2024 (Kim LeDuc)
    Share

    The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground is a complete loss after a noon-hour fire on Tuesday.

    “It would appear from my initial assessment that the fire started inside the store, rose vertically into the attic space, and then extended from there,” said Kenora Fire Chief Dave Pratt, “The building is a total loss.”

    Susan Evenden, one of the campground's operators, said the building contained office supplies and ice cream.

    No injuries were reported, but Chief Pratt said Ontario Provincial Police loaded one person into a vehicle as crews arrived.

    Pratt said crews are currently on the scene to extinguish hotspots.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News