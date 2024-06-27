WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba Tories decide not to proceed with online voting in leadership race

    PC MLA Wayne Ewasko speaks during the announcement of a leadership race on June 27, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) PC MLA Wayne Ewasko speaks during the announcement of a leadership race on June 27, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are kicking off their leadership race and have decided not to use online voting.

    The party has announced that nomination forms will be available starting Friday for a leadership that will be decided on April 26 of next year -- a date that was revealed two months ago.

    The Tories are looking to replace former premier Heather Stefanson, who announced her plan to step down after the Tories lost October's provincial election.

    Interim leader Wayne Ewasko had left the door open to a leadership run, but now says he has decided not to enter the race due to family reasons.

    The Tories recently changed their constitution to allow for online voting in addition to their traditional mail-in ballots.

    But Brad Zander, head of the party's leadership committee, says online voting won't be adopted for this race, partly because of cost concerns.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    2024 NBA Draft: Lakers select Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in second round

    Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year's draft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News