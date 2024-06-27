Manitoba Tories decide not to proceed with online voting in leadership race
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are kicking off their leadership race and have decided not to use online voting.
The party has announced that nomination forms will be available starting Friday for a leadership that will be decided on April 26 of next year -- a date that was revealed two months ago.
The Tories are looking to replace former premier Heather Stefanson, who announced her plan to step down after the Tories lost October's provincial election.
Interim leader Wayne Ewasko had left the door open to a leadership run, but now says he has decided not to enter the race due to family reasons.
The Tories recently changed their constitution to allow for online voting in addition to their traditional mail-in ballots.
But Brad Zander, head of the party's leadership committee, says online voting won't be adopted for this race, partly because of cost concerns.
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.
Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
AI regulation 'a start,' needs to 'have teeth': Hinton, godfather of AI, says
So-called godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says he's 'pleased' governments are starting to take artificial intelligence, and the possible regulations of it, seriously.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
2024 NBA Draft: Lakers select Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in second round
Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year's draft.
Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."
Death in Canora deemed non-suspicious, RCMP say
A death in the community of Canora, Sask. has been deemed non-suspicious in nature following an investigation.
Mayor claims progress being made on REAL, board replacement months away
Proceedings at Regina's city council moved at a snail’s pace – with the meeting dragging on to the late evening hours. Mayor Sandra Masters says some progress was made on the topic of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
Alberta police watchdog clears pair of city officers in man's 2020 shooting death
Police officers involved in a man's September 2020 Edmonton shooting death have been cleared by the province's law-enforcement watchdog.
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
19-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle on Stoney Trail dies: police
Police say a 19-year-old man critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday is dead.
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
350 concerts coming as Montreal Jazz Fest kicks off
The stage is set for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Over the next 10 days there will be 350 concerts taking place in the heart of downtown, the majority of them free.
River shuttle collides with boat, injuring 9 on Montreal's South Shore: police
Nine people have suffered minor injuries after an STM river shuttle collided with another boat on the St. Lawrence River near Ile-Charron.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
TransLink releases $90M cost-cutting plan to address looming deficit
With a potential funding gap of hundreds of millions of dollars looming, TransLink has released a new $90 million cost-cutting plan.
Gun parts, drugs seized in Shuswap after CBSA investigation
An investigation that began with firearm suppressors intercepted by border authorities at Vancouver International Airport has led to an arrest in B.C.'s Shuswap region.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
Driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old in Nanaimo, B.C.
A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.
Wounded Victoria officer recalls wild robbery shootout ahead of two-year anniversary
A Victoria police officer says a wild bank robbery shootout two years ago that left two heavily armed brothers dead and six police with serious gunshot wounds was over in 26 seconds.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
Beverage maker Lactalis reopens Sudbury facility with a plant-based twist
Lactalis Canada officially reopened its facility on Thursday, unveiling a new product line.
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
New Timmins police chief ready for the challenges ahead
Armed with notes, Chief Sydney Lecky was ready for his first public meeting with the Timmins Police Service Board on Thursday.
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
Veteran Barrie police officers face legal battles amid allegations
High-ranking veteran Barrie police officers Bruce Gardiner and Valarie Gates had separate hearings on Wednesday, each facing prosecution in criminal court and under the Police Services Act.
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
Ontario blacksmiths partner for project to support family separated by Ukraine-Russia war
After hearing about a Ukrainian blacksmith who left his anvil to fight Russia, a group of Ontario blacksmiths came together in a unique way to support his wife and children, who now live in Waterloo, Ont.
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.
Residents express frustration with decision to close Huron County pool
For nearly 50 years, Clinton's kids have enjoyed an outdoor pool. However, following a three-year long closure due to expensive required repairs, Clinton's pool will now never be swam in again.
VIA unveils new, accessible trains, but civic leaders call for more service
VIA Rail unveiled the first cars in its new fleet of state of the art passenger trains Thursday, with leaders taking part in the inaugural ride between London and Windsor.