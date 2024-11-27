Getting out for groceries: The new program helping seniors do their shopping
A new pilot program in the River East area is helping seniors leave the house and get groceries.
Kildonan-River East MLA Rachelle Schott, Transportation Options Network for Seniors (TONS), Good Neighbours, and the Senior Resource Finder in the area all joined forces to start this program that picks up seniors from their buildings and brings them to a nearby grocery store once a month.
October was the first month they did it, and Wednesday was their November trip.
Serena Bittner, the executive director of TONS, said the turnout has been fantastic so far and it is really helping seniors' quality of life.
"We know that food security and transportation go hand-in-hand, and it's super important to have transportation that is accessible, affordable, and close to the destination," said Bittner.
She said the seniors get the groceries they need, and then volunteers help load and unload the groceries once they get back to their residence.
While the transportation aspect is the main focus of this pilot program, Bittner noted it also provides the participants with social interactions.
"Some of these people haven't been out in six-plus years. Many of them have never used Winnipeg Transit, and it's a great learning adventure, as well as an opportunity to chat with some of the people in their buildings and neighbouring buildings. So they're really getting to meet with their neighbours and make new social connections."
Julia Lim, the Seniors Resource Finder for the area, helps connect adults 55-plus to these kinds of programs. She said there is a large senior population in River East and this program is crucial for their wellbeing.
Shirley Godfrey is one of the participants of the new pilot program, calling it a blessing.
"We can't always get to the store we want to, because you either have to take a cab or (handi-bus), and then you're constrained by time or expense," said Godfrey.
She said other options are sometimes not possible or extremely inconvenient, so to have this available is "wonderful."
Bittner, Lim, and Godfrey all hope this is a program that can continue for the foreseeable future.
"There are other communities that are looking to start this up as well, but funding is important to keep this going," said Bittner.
"Whether that's small funding or big funding, or just community partnerships, it takes a village."
