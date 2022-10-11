Gillingham and Loney release platform costs; Ouellette shares homelessness plan
Two of the candidates running for Mayor of Winnipeg released their fully costed platforms on Tuesday.
Scott Gillingham and Shaun Loney both released information about how much their promises will cost residents of Winnipeg if they’re elected.
Gillingham’s platform, called “Building a Stronger Winnipeg,” sees him committing to more road repair and widening Kenaston Boulevard. He has also pledged to restore police task forces targeting gangs and repeat offenders.
Gillingham has previously said he would raise property taxes an additional 1.2 per cent, which would make the annual increase to 3.5 per cent.
“It’s never easy for anyone in elected office to say they’re going to raise taxes, but many Winnipeggers realize that it’s time to have a very real conversation, a very adult conversation, about the need to do so,” he said. “They also know that it’s time to invest in Winnipeg."
Gillingham’s full platform can be read here.
In a news release, Loney called his platform the most “fiscally responsible” out of the candidates.
“Many of my platform commitments use new and modern financing tools that will stem the need for more spending over time, and I’m not promising any grandiose or unproductive mega projects that would further burden the taxpayer for decades to come,” he said in a news release.
“When it comes to very big-ticket items like expanding regional roads without a business case to do so, I think Winnipeggers have higher priorities. We have plenty of roads to fix before we start adding more.”
Loney’s platform, which can be viewed here, includes a 3.7 per cent property tax increase to cover his platform promises.
His promises include $20 million for active transportation over four years, $2 million a year to protect Winnipeg trees and $1 million a year for reconciliation.
HOMELESSNESS PLEDGE
Robert-Falcon Ouellette also hit the campaign trail Tuesday, saying he would work to address homelessness in the city if elected mayor.
“We see it in the bus shelters and the back lanes, our parks and riverbanks, homelessness is everywhere in our city,” said Ouellette in a statement. “If you want to tell them - you can’t sleep here - we must have somewhere safe for them to stay.”
“To build the city we all want, we need the compassion and strength to address the homelessness crisis now, by expanding emergency shelters and adding transitional and affordable housing units.”
Ouellette says, if elected, he will bring Winnipeg into the Built for Zero group of communities, with the goal of ending chronic and veteran homelessness by expanding emergency, transitional and affordable housing.
He has also pledged to add 1,340 housing units within eight years based on identified needs.
ADELAKUN ON INFILL HOUSING
Idris Adelakun says if he is elected mayor, he would reform affordable and infill housing.
Part of Adelakun’s plan, released Tuesday, would see him waive the land transfer fee for first-time homeowners.
He would also modify infill zoning rules to encourage high-rise buildings in areas where buildings are limited to four storeys, and add 200 affordable housing units a year.
Election day is Oct. 26.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Regina
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
'Some heroes wear moccasins': Saskatchewan stabbing victims died helping others
Some of the people who died in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation last month were killed because they were trying to help others, RCMP say.
-
Sask. opens registration for third flight of Ukrainian refugees from Poland
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it’s preparing to welcome a third flight of around 200 displaced Ukrainians.
Saskatoon
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon LGBTQ2S+ advocate says 'Coming Out Day' a chance to celebrate joy
National coming out day is a chance to celebrate your joy, says a local LGBTQ2S+ advocate.
-
Final design for Saskatoon’s central library released
The final design of the new Saskatoon Public Library’s (SPL) central location was released today.
Northern Ontario
-
Husband must have known about wife's $1M fraud, Sudbury judge rules
The husband of a Sudbury woman convicted of $1 million fraud has also been found guilty in connection with the case and sentenced to two and a half years in jail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Police say impaired driver in Timmins caught with stolen vehicle, contraband cannabis and tobacco
A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired. In addition, the Timmins Police Service seized contraband cigarettes and cannabis from the vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Fireball above Alberta caught on camera
A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.
Toronto
-
Toronto tech companies cloned ArriveCan in under 48 hours to show the government overpaid millions
A Toronto-based tech company says it recreated ArriveCan within less than 48-hours to show that the federal government overpaid millions for the app.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
-
Mississauga councillor candidate donates 10 meals to food bank for every damaged, stolen campaign sign
A South Asian Canadian business owner running for a council seat in Mississauga is vowing to donate 10 meals to a local food bank for every one of his campaign signs that are damaged or stolen in an attempt to turn a negative incident into a positive one.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
'They're not done yet': Retired detective expects more violence post-Nguyen shooting
A retired gang unit detective says Friday's fatal shooting of a prominent gang leader in a community outside Calgary will likely not be the last act of violence between the rival gangs.
-
Calgary Transit renaming bus route in honour of Tegan and Sara
Calgary Transit has announced plans to temporarily rename a bus route in honour of indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.
Montreal
-
Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government. As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
-
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
-
First homelessness survey since 2018 begins in Montreal -- but will it paint the full picture?
More than 1,000 volunteers are starting the city's third homelessness census Tuesday night to get a better sense of the situation in Montreal, but some experts say the count won't provide the whole picture.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Elections Ottawa still going to use hashtag with word 'mark' in it, despite complaints
The city says the word 'mark' is meant to reference a space for an elector to indicate their voting preference. As in, to mark one's ballot.
-
Ottawa man convicted on numerous sex offences deemed dangerous offender
An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to 44 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography involving young boys between 2004 and 2019, will be designated a dangerous offender, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
-
In P.E.I., growing worries about food security in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona
Community groups in Prince Edward Island say they are worried that inflation, rent increases and the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona are leading to food insecurity among lower-income people.
-
Freedom group rebukes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The advocacy group Freedom Fighters is disputing the police's version of events after two officers posed for a photo with organizers and donated to the organization in the Annapolis Valley over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment under investigation
Investigators are piecing together what happened after flames ripped through a Kitchener encampment Tuesday morning.
-
Police investigating 'concerning threats' in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating what they’re calling "concerning threats" in Kitchener.
-
TSB investigation says plane hit tree before fatal crash in Brantford
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says an altered flight path, as well as hitting a tree, contributed to a fatal aircraft crash in Brantford in March.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
-
Vancouver police seek suspect, potential victims after shots fired on Downtown Eastside
Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses, a suspect and potential victims after shots were fired on the Downtown Eastside.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Vancouver Island
-
Young woman struck in marked crosswalk in Nanaimo, suffers serious injuries
RCMP say a woman who was walking at a marked crosswalk in Nanaimo was taken to hospital after being struck by an SUV on Sunday evening. Mounties say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a crosswalk on Highway 19A that leads to the Terminal Park Mall.
-
Missing Victoria father found dead in Spain
A Victoria man who was reported missing while on a trip to Spain over the summer has been found dead, police said Tuesday. Scott Graham, 67, was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert after he was last seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid on July 15.
-
B.C. Greens push for provincewide protection for bear dens
The BC Green Party has tabled legislation to uniformly protect bear dens across the province.