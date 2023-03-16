Gimli council passes bylaw to boost salaries

Gimli's mayor and councillors will be getting a boost to their pay cheques.

During a council meeting Wednesday evening, the rural municipality's council gave second and third reading to a bylaw first introduced in February, which will see their wages increased.

The rural municipality confirmed to CTV News the bylaw has passed with amendments and will take effect Thursday.

It will see a phased in approach to salary increases.

Among the changes in the bylaw, the mayor's salary is increasing from around $25,000 to $36,000, while the deputy mayor’s salary is increasing from around $20,900 going to $30,500, and councillor salaries will boost from $20,300 to $30,000.

Daily meal per diems and indemnities are also getting a boost.

Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd previously told CTV News wages and compensation has not increased in five years. He hopes this boost may bring more people into civic politics in the future.

