Gimli council passes bylaw to boost salaries

WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone

The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

