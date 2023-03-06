Plan to boost salaries of RM's mayor and council draws criticism
A new bylaw in the works in Gimli could substantially boost the salaries of the RM’s mayor and council – a move that is drawing mixed reviews from residents.
The bylaw outlines several changes to the wages and expenses for Gimli's mayor and council. It was first read at a meeting on Feb. 15, and has since received criticism from some of the town’s residents.
“Money-wise, percentage, I guess it’s not a lot but everything is going up and most of the people are retired and none of the government pensions are going up,” said Bruce Dixon who lives in Gimli.
If passed, the bylaw would increase the mayor’s salary from around $25,000 to $36,000. The deputy mayor’s salary would see a boost from $10,000 to $30,500 a year.
Councillors would also get a pay jump, receiving $30,000 instead of $20,000.
Daily meal per diems would be boosted from $60 a day to $100 a day.
The bylaw also increases the daily indemnity for councillors by $50 and raises the hourly indemnity to $31 an hour.
“I think it’s reasonable. They expanded their territory, they have more to do," said Dave Lecocq, who also lives in Gimli.
CTV News reached out to Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd. He declined an interview but said he will address the bylaw later this week.
The bylaw will be back before Gimli council next week.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Preparing for recession, Canada's biggest banks put aside $2.5 billion for loan defaults
Canada's six largest banks have put aside over $2.4 billion combined to cover potential losses, anticipating more Canadians will be unable to pay off loans and credit card debt as the country heads into an expected recession.
Trudeau tapping special rapporteur and two national security bodies to investigate foreign interference
Facing pressure over rising concerns around foreign interference in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be naming a new special rapporteur to investigate. Trudeau made the announcement on Monday as part of a suite of new measures aimed at addressing Canadians' concerns over alleged election meddling by China during the last two federal campaigns.
New research reveals face blindness may be more common than scientists believed
A new research found that face-blindness probably affects as many as three per cent of the world's population – significantly more people than initially believed.
Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against U.S., South Korea
The influential sister of North Korea's leader warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take 'quick, overwhelming action' against the United States and South Korea, a day after the U.S. flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber in a demonstration of strengthen against the North.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
Indonesia landslides kill 10, rescuers search for 42 missing
Rescuers were searching for 42 people still missing Tuesday after two landslides triggered by torrential rains hit villages on an island in Indonesia's remote Natuna regency, disaster officials said.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
'Keto-like' diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research
A low-carb, high-fat 'keto-like' diet may be linked to higher levels of 'bad' cholesterol and double the risk of cardiovascular events such as blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes, according to new research.
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Regina
-
Regina man struck in head with toilet tank lid in nightclub assault
A 25-year-old man is recovering in a Regina hospital after an apparently unprovoked attack where he was hit in the head with a toilet tank lid in a nightclub washroom, according to his mother.
-
'Not the ideal situation': Province concerned with proposed boundary change due to overcrowding
Over the weekend, the Regina Public School Board announced a proposed boundary change that would affect about 200 students at Harbour Landing School, something the provincial government finds concerning.
-
$10-a-day child care coming to Sask. this spring
Fees for licensed child care in Saskatchewan will drop to $10 a day this spring.
Saskatoon
-
Sask farmer growing tropical foods in his passive solar greenhouse
Saskatoon-area farmer Dean Sopher has always looked for ways to be self-reliant.
-
'Everybody was having fun': Witness testifies how a family gathering turned deadly for Sask. man
A 23-year-old man from Hall Lake is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old La Ronge man. He stood trial at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
Police staff tells Saskatoon woman being followed by suspicious car to pull up to police station
A 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property after a woman reported her vehicle was being followed early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man in violent attack at apartment building, second suspect still at large
A 49-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement after a violent attack at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Ottawa woman, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa woman and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
'Improper communication' delays start of Sudbury murder trial Monday
The start of a second-degree murder trial in Sudbury on Monday was delayed until the afternoon because of an attempt at 'improper communication with the jury.
Edmonton
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
McDavid scores twice in Oilers' 3-2 win over Sabres
Connor McDavid scored twice, giving him an NHL-leading 54 goals this season, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday night.
-
From high school to the Oscars: Edmonton-area actress headed to LA for role in best picture nominee
Kate Hallett, 18, is in the film Women Talking, nominated for Academy Awards in best picture and best adapted screenplay.
Toronto
-
Staff under investigation after Black student, 6, allegedly locked in small room in Ontario elementary school
Three staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under investigation after a six-year-old Black student was allegedly separated from his peers and locked in a closet-sized room.
-
Family accuses city of 'negligence' after Toronto man breaks ankle after slipping on uncleared snow
Toronto resident Alvin Rebick won’t be walking anywhere for six to eight weeks after slipping on a snowbank and fracturing his ankle Sunday morning.
-
Ontario bakery says driver smashed into their storefront, then got nails done next door
A bakery in Woodbridge, Ont. says a driver crashed into their storefront on Friday morning, then allegedly proceeded to get her nails done at a salon next door.
Calgary
-
Why Smith says there was no money to revitalize downtown Calgary in Budget 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not provide a 'priority list' with her asks for Budget 2023.
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.
Montreal
-
Man, 25, hospitalized with stab wounds after kidnapping in Dollard-des-Ormeaux: police
A 25-year-old man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after Montreal police say he escaped from a vehicle during a kidnapping Monday evening in the city's west end.
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
-
Montreal officer living double life as NHL emergency backup goalie
A Montreal police officer who grew up with dreams of playing in the NHL is finding a way to follow his dream... sort of. Patrick Chevrefils is an SPVM officer in Cote-St-Luc and swaps his badge for a blocker at night to sit as the emergency backup goalie.
Ottawa
-
Court documents detail timeline leading up to Ottawa explosion
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
-
WestJet reducing direct service from Ottawa to Toronto starting in May
WestJet Airlines will be reducing service from Ottawa to Toronto starting May 1.
-
The top 10 riskiest scams for Canadians to watch out for
The Better Business Bureau has released its list of the top 10 riskiest scams in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 50 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
-
Prince Edward Island premier calls provincial election for April 3
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced Monday night that the province will go to the polls on April 3, just under four years after his Progressive Conservatives were elected.
-
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener rapper picks up first-ever Juno nomination
From Kitchener to cross-country recognition, a rapper from the city is nominated for the Juno Awards’ rap single of the year.
-
Driver suffers stab wounds after fight with another motorist in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said a male has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after he was involved in a fight with another driver near a Kitchener intersection.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
Vancouver
-
'It’s challenging': Issues persist as B.C. modernizes hospital technology
British Columbia’s two biggest health authorities are pushing ahead with the massive task of modernizing the information technology systems in their hospitals, with issues already plaguing the effort.
-
'Absolutely disgraceful': Vancouver MP reacts to killer’s claim his victim is still alive
The man convicted of killing Amanda Zhao in 2002 is living in New Zealand, and told media there that his victim is still alive. A B.C. member of Parliament and Zhao's family are disgusted and outraged by the claims.
-
Virtual option included for first time in Metro Vancouver homeless count
For the first time ever, a virtual option will be available for people participating in a survey for the Metro Vancouver homeless count.
Vancouver Island
-
Colquitz River oil spill traced back to Saanich home
Saanich municipal workers are monitoring the Colquitz River after an estimated 600 litres of heating oil spilled from a residential storage tank.
-
Traffic disruptions begin on Langford Parkway for BC Hydro pole relocation
The City of Langford is warning drivers of traffic disruptions along Langford Parkway as crews work to move a BC Hydro transmission pole, which is part of the city's project to expand its new Starlight Stadium.
-
Port Alberni to host Canadian 'oldtimers' baseball championships after local team becomes a hit
Baseball is usually thought of as a younger person's game. But for many, the love of the sport never goes away – no matter how old you are.