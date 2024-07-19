Manitoba companies impacted by global IT outage

A global information technology outage is causing disruptions here in Winnipeg.

The outage, affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services, has impacted airports, airlines, health-care services and banking services.

Dynacare posted on its website that all Manitoba, Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario labs are closed due to the outage.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said it system is not impacted by the outage since they used a different provider for cyber security. However, they're expecting heavier outpatient traffic at hospital labs due to the closure.

"No patient needing a blood lab will be turned away as long as they have a valid requisition form, but they are cautioned that wait times may be longer due to the increased traffic and the need for lab staff to prioritize our hospital-based patients," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Porter Airlines said it is currently cancelling flights until noon, and passengers cannot be rebooked while the system is offline.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said it's aware of the outage and currently monitoring the situation.

"Winnipeg Richardson International Airport remains operational, however, flight delays and cancellations may occur," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Passengers are urged to double-check the status of their flight with their airline before making their way to the airport."

For fans of the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, buying advance tickets is not an option currently as their ticket system is down.

"We are working hard to resolve the matter as quickly as possible," a message posted on their website reads.

"Tickets will continue to be available for in-person sales at each venue starting 30 minutes prior to the start of the first performance of the day. After that, tickets go on sales 15 minutes after the start of the previous performance in that venue."

Efforts to resolve the outage from Microsoft and CrowdStrike remain ongoing

-with files from The Canadian Press