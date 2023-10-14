Winnipeg

    • Grain elevator burns in St. Jean Baptiste

    An old grain elevator on Caron Street has burned down in the small southern Manitoba community. (Source: Lucas Bird) An old grain elevator on Caron Street has burned down in the small southern Manitoba community. (Source: Lucas Bird)

    Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.

    An old grain elevator on Caron Street has burned down in the small southern Manitoba community. Emailers to CTV News have sent in photos and video of a completely destroyed structure.

    One nearby resident said they were woken up by a fire alert at 4 a.m., and that people who live closer to the fire were evacuated.

    Video posted to Facebook around 6 a.m. Saturday show volunteer firefighters tackling a well-involved blaze. The building looks to be a complete loss.

    CTV News has reached out to the local fire department and will update this story as more details become available.

    This is a developing story, more to come.

