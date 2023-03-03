Grammy and Juno award winners among 2023 Folk Fest lineup

(File image. Source: Winnipeg Folk Festival) (File image. Source: Winnipeg Folk Festival)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side

For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island