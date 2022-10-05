Grant Park Pirates grabs another win in junior varsity high school football action

It was a quieter night on the high school football field in Winnipeg, just one game on the schedule.

Wednesday saw some junior varsity action between the Grant Park Pirates taking on the Vincent Massey Trojans.

The Trojans are still searching for their first win on the season.

They will have to wait a little longer to notch that first victory as the Pirates were able to grab the 20-6 win.

Looking ahead to Thursday, there will be seven games on the docket; the first in junior varsity as Steinbach is facing St. Paul’s.

Then at the varsity level, Crocus Plains will visit Elmwood, Portage Collegiate has a date with Sisler, Beaver Brae will battle Maples, Kelvin and John Taylor will clash, Churchill will host St. Norbert and the evening will wrap up with Steinbach taking on St. Paul’s.

All games are scheduled between 4 and 6:30 p.m.