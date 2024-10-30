Harvest Manitoba warning about scam

WINNIPEG
    A pile of canned goods is pictured at Harvest Manitoba's warehouse on Winnipeg Avenue on Oct. 28, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg) A pile of canned goods is pictured at Harvest Manitoba's warehouse on Winnipeg Avenue on Oct. 28, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)
    One local non-profit is warning Manitobans about a scam involving its organization.

    On Tuesday, Harvest Manitoba posted to social media, saying it has been informed that individuals are going door-to-door claiming they are collecting food and money on behalf of the organization.

    It noted that Harvest Manitoba does not take part in any door-to-door solicitations.

    “If someone approaches you for donations in our name, it is a scam,” it said.

    Those who want to donate to the non-profit, can drop off food at Harvest Manitoba, put non-perishables in one of the yellow bins located at the front of most grocery stores, or donate online.

