Harvest Manitoba warning about scam

One local non-profit is warning Manitobans about a scam involving its organization.

On Tuesday, Harvest Manitoba posted to social media, saying it has been informed that individuals are going door-to-door claiming they are collecting food and money on behalf of the organization.

It noted that Harvest Manitoba does not take part in any door-to-door solicitations.

“If someone approaches you for donations in our name, it is a scam,” it said.

Those who want to donate to the non-profit, can drop off food at Harvest Manitoba, put non-perishables in one of the yellow bins located at the front of most grocery stores, or donate online.