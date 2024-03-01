WINNIPEG
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting

Joseph Henderson, 28, is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP. He is wanted by police on a warrant of arrest, and is believed to be in Winnipeg. Joseph Henderson, 28, is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP. He is wanted by police on a warrant of arrest, and is believed to be in Winnipeg.
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.

Mounties have issued a warrant of arrest for 28-year-old Joseph Henderson from Fort Alexander, Man., who has yet to be found.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and numerous firearms offences.

He is believed to be in Winnipeg, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he should not be approached.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Map showing location of Gimli, Man. (CTV News Winnipeg Graphic)

The warrant stems from an incident that unfolded in Gimli on Thursday. Mounties were called at around 1 p.m. to a report of a man who had fired a gun toward two people during a dispute at a Lake Avenue home.

The two victims, a 55-year-old woman from Fisher River Cree Nation and a 27-year-old man from Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation, left the scene and contacted police.

A 28-year-old male suspect was reported to have also left the home, and his location was not known.

Police met with the victims and went to the home where the shooting is said to have happened. Inside, they found a 32-year-old woman from Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation. She was arrested after police found an unsecured firearm in the home.

Police don’t believe it was the one used by the suspect.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the Gimli RCMP detachment where she declined to speak with police, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Police patrolled the area, but did not find the suspect.

Meantime, schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli were on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Residents were asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to RCMP.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen

