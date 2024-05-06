'He hasn’t been found': Family searching for senior missing nearly 5 months

Community members came together on Sunday to comb through wooded areas and residential roads in a search of a senior who has been missing since the end of last year.

Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen in the River East area on Dec. 12.

According to his family and friends, he has advanced stages of dementia and may have gotten lost while out on a walk.

Though it’s been nearly five months since his disappearance, his daughter Britt Moberg is asking the public to help find him.

“He hasn’t been found,” she said. “Several months have passed and we’re now hoping with the spring and more people out, we’re hopeful that he can be found at this point.

Britt said she is moved by all the people who have shown up to help find her dad, as well as those who have come forward with stories about their own family members with dementia.

“It’s really been giving [me] strength to be able to come out here and see people showing up and taking time on their Sunday to come out and help search for my dad,” she said. “I know they’re here because they’re thinking about their loved ones too.”

Britt said she’s reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and requested a critical incident review.

She added that she’s doing this because she believes situations like her father’s can be prevented through timely and appropriate supports.

“There’s certainly a need that more can be done,” she said. “I think prevention is incredibly important.”

Earl is described as being five-foot-seven with a medium build, short white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a dark blue or green parka when he went missing.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call the Bear Clan or Winnipeg police.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.