WINNIPEG -- Health Canada has announced a product recall advisory regarding a vitamin supplement that lacks proper dosage instructions and is missing other necessary labelling.

The product, Martin Clinic Liquid Vitamin D (NPN 80092359), is reported to have incorrect dosing instructions on the label. In a news release, Health Canada advised that the error could lead to a user taking too much vitamin D and that doing so may pose serious health risks.

The product is sold by Martin Clinic and Nutrition Centre online, and at their clinic and supplement store, which is located in Sudbury, Ontario.

The dosing instructions on the label (“1 or more drops per day or as recommended by your health care professional”) suggest that more than one drop can be taken per day, which can lead to taking dangerously high amounts. The maximum allowable dose for this product is one drop per day.

The label lacks warnings against administering the product to children under the age of 12. The label also fails to include an advisory to consult a health care professional if the user is taking blood thinners.

All lots of the product, made by Pur Naturals, are being recalled by Health Canada. Those who have already purchased the mislabled product may continue to use Martin Clinic Liquid Vitamin D provided they carefully follow these instructions: