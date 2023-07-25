'Heartbreaking': Rainbow crosswalks vandalized in Manitoba community
Residents of a Manitoba community are upset after a rainbow crosswalk became the target of vandalism several times in July.
A resident of Lundar, who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of being targeted, said a rainbow crosswalk was created by the community’s public health program and the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network. It was painted on Main Street across from the town’s pool and skate park.
However, the resident said almost immediately after it was painted, vandalism began.
“There were tire burnouts the night of or the next morning after they painted it,” the resident said, adding gasoline was also poured on the crosswalk in an attempt to ignite it, and it was later sprayed with black spray paint.
The group moved the crosswalk down toward the RM’s office and finished painting on Sunday. The next day, grey paint was poured over it.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see that there are people in our community who are filled with this much hate,” the resident said. “And it's not even a matter of having different opinions or believing different things, they’re vandalizing something like this.
“So, it's much more than just talking. It's a hate crime.”
Shauntana Holmes, the co-chair of Interlake Pride, called the vandalism, “disheartening.”
“At this day and age of where we're at, it’s a little bit frustrating that this is still a thing,” she said. “But more than ever, it just goes to show the need for pride and why it is so important that we are there and in the communities and providing this education and support.”
Virgil Johnson, the Reeve of the RM of Coldwell, declined to comment on the vandalism.
The rainbow crosswalks were approved by the RM during a meeting on May 12, with the minutes saying the RM had no issue with Pride events being hosted or displaying artwork on the streets and sidewalks.
RCMP confirmed they received a report of the most recent vandalism, and are investigating.
The resident said a plan is in motion to repaint the crosswalk.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Regina
-
Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows
A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
-
James Smith Cree Nation placed under brief 'hold and secure'
A Saskatchewan First Nation that was rocked by a deadly mass-stabbing incident last year was briefly placed under "hold and secure" by police on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Saskatoon police investigating sudden death
Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.
-
James Smith Cree Nation placed under brief 'hold and secure'
A Saskatchewan First Nation that was rocked by a deadly mass-stabbing incident last year was briefly placed under "hold and secure" by police on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
Edmonton
-
RCMP name 'armed and dangerous' man, advise Kikino Métis Settlement residents to shelter in place
A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for Kikino Métis Settlement Tuesday afternoon as Mounties tried to arrest an "armed and dangerous man."
-
Neighbours in Leduc community 'won't let children leave their yards' after series of dog attacks
A group of dogs are causing some people in a community of Leduc to become fearful of going outside after a series of attacks within three weeks.
-
Leduc Pride crosswalk vandalized again in 'hate-motivated crime': RCMP
A Pride crosswalk in Leduc, just south of Edmonton, has been vandalized for the second time in as many months.
Toronto
-
The Scarborough RT was supposed to be replaced years ago. Here is why it is still in service
With just months to go before the Scarborough RT is decommissioned, the TTC has temporarily shut down service on the line following a train derailment on Monday night that left five people injured. This could be the final nail in the coffin for the aging transit line.
-
Education minister orders review into allegations of TDSB principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
-
Here’s why the world will be watching Kenneth Law's court battle
The arrest of a Mississauga man has sent shockwaves through some of the darkest corners of the internet.
Calgary
-
'Now we're being broken apart': Some Lake Louise Ski Resort staff laid off after fire
It's another devastating blow for people who work at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Ailing 11-year-old Bactrian camel euthanized at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has made a decision to euthanize the camel that came into their care in 2016.
-
Alberta groups decry Calgary family medical clinic fee for faster physician access
Alberta-based advocacy organization Friends of Medicare and the Opposition NDP say the province needs to put a stop to a Calgary clinic planning to charge annual fees for faster access to a physician.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Core of Montreal's Chinatown district gets Quebec heritage status
Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, protecting nine buildings in the district from demolition or significant alteration without permission.
-
$96 million up for grabs in Quebec Lotto Max draw
Some Quebecers might be getting lucky on Tuesday: there’s $96 million in lottery winnings up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw. The jackpot is $70 million, with another 26 Maximillion prizes of $1 million each.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around
As OC Transpo continues to run tests along the LRT line to dig deeper into issues plaguing the wheel hub assembly, riders say they're starting to lose patience more than a week into the shutdown.
-
Motorcycle driver collides with OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard
The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital early Tuesday afternoon after crashing into an OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Flood-related evacuation orders and detours remain in Nova Scotia's South Shore
Detours and evacuation orders are still in place in Nova Scotia’s South Shore and it’s unclear for how long the disruption could last.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.
Vancouver
-
2 boaters missing after storm rolls through Okanagan
A search effort has been launched for two boaters who went missing on lakes in the Okanagan Monday night after a storm blew through the area.
-
2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
-
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Highway 4 closed due to high winds, limiting access to Tofino, Port Alberni
High winds forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.