'Heartbreaking': Rainbow crosswalks vandalized in Manitoba community

A rainbow crosswalk in Lundar was covered with grey paint hours after being painted on July 24, 2023. (Submitted photo) A rainbow crosswalk in Lundar was covered with grey paint hours after being painted on July 24, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island