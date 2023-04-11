Heavy snow causes school roof to collapse on Manitoba First Nation

A map showing where O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is. The First Nation has called a state of emergency following a string of deaths in the community. A map showing where O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is. The First Nation has called a state of emergency following a string of deaths in the community.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island