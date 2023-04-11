Heavy snow causes school roof to collapse on Manitoba First Nation
The roof of a school on a northern Manitoba First Nation collapsed over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), the roof of the Thunderbird School in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation collapsed over the Easter weekend due to the weight of the heavy, wet snow.
“The large amount of snowfall this winter caused the roof of our school to collapse.The high winds lifted the sheet metal and left the roof bare which concerns us because with freezing rain forecasted for the area it could cause further damage to our school,” said O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Chief Shirley Ducharme.
“We have been in need of repairs to our school for some time and this certainly doesn’t help matters,
The MKO noted that engineers will be on site Tuesday to assess the damage. The MKO does not know how long O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation will be without a school, but will help the community in getting a new one.
“We have already set the wheels in motion to assist in getting the community a new school. The existing one is now almost fifty years old,” said MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee.
The roof collapse comes about a month after the community declared a state of emergency due to deaths and increased violence on the Manitoba First Nation.
