Hellebuyck earns 38th career shutout, Jets trounce Oilers 6-0

EDMONTON -

Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets trounced the Edmonton Oilers 6-0 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his 38th career shutout.

Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, while Nino Niederreiter and Josh Morrissey each contributed a pair of assists.

Also scoring for the Jets were Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg and Kyle Connor.

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 30-20. It wasn't the start the Oilers wanted after reaching the Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last season before losing out to the Florida Panthers.