    • Hellebuyck makes 43 saves, Iafallo scores twice to give Jets 4-1 win over Wild

    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Ville Heinola (14) defend against the goal as Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) challenges during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Ville Heinola (14) defend against the goal as Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) challenges during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    Connor Hellebuyck made a season-high 43 saves, Alex Iafallo scored two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Monday night in a game between two of the Western Conference's best.

    The Jets needed each of Hellebuyck's stops in his league-leading 15th win. Only defenseman Jacob Middleton beat the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, on a rebound in the first period.

    Iafallo tied the game less than 1 1/2 minutes later. His second goal came on a tip-in on the power play with 6:40 left in the game. It was the 100th goal of his career.

    Nino Niederreiter's backhand from in front of Filip Gustavsson made it 2-1 with 8:55 remaining in the second period. Niederreiter spent 2013-18 in Minnesota and now has seven goals and four assists against his former team.

    Minnesota has lost seven straight to the Jets, including a 2-1 overtime defeat earlier this year in Winnipeg.

