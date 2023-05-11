Hellebuyck named Vezina finalist as one of NHL's best goalies

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is once again being recognized as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.

The league announced Thursday that Hellebuyck is one of the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, which is given to the goaltender who is considered to be the best in a season.

During the 2022-23 season, Hellebuyck finished with 37 wins, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts.

This is the third time Hellebuyck has been nominated for the Vezina and the first time since he won the award during the 2019-20 season.

If he wins, he will only be the second goalie in the last decade to win multiple Vezina awards, the last being current Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who won in 2013 and 2017.

The other goalies to be named finalists are Linus Ullmark with the Boston Bruins and Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders.

The NHL Awards will be presented on June 26 in Nashville.