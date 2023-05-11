Hellebuyck named Vezina finalist as one of NHL's best goalies

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates a win over the New Jersey Devils during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, April 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates a win over the New Jersey Devils during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, April 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island