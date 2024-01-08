Hellebuyck recognized as Third Star of the Week in NHL

The in-season accolades continue to roll in for Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The NHL and Jets announced Monday that Hellebuyck has been named the Third Star of the Week for last week. It is the first time this season he has been named one of the stars of the week.

He played three of four games last week, grabbing wins in each contest. He had a 1.68 goals against average and .937 save percentage in that stretch.

Prior to this recognition, Hellebuyck was named as the Third Star of the Month for December and he was recently selected to represent the Jets at the NHL All-Star Game.

The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the NHL's hottest teams over the last month. They have gone 10-0-2 in their last 12 games and the last time they allowed more than three goals in a game was Nov. 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Winnipeg starts a four-game homestand on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.