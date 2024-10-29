'You are becoming the tree': Organization aiming to set up memorial forest in Manitoba

A charitable organization in Manitoba is looking to transform a field near Tyndall into a memorial forest – with a unique twist.

Memorial Woodland of Manitoba wants to create the first forest of its kind in North America, where cremated or aquamated remains are mixed with the roots of a new or existing tree and planted in a plot.

“From the molecular level, you are becoming the tree,” said Taras Luchak, the organization’s chair. “You're recycling your molecules in the most natural way. And it's something that struck me as a beautiful way to go. And hopefully there are other people who will share this dream and join in our project.”

Luchak said the charity recently secured 18 acres of land in the RM of Brokenhead to create the forest, where families can visit and pay their respects.

“There'll be a picnic site, picnic tables, park benches, play structures…it's going to look like a park. We certainly didn't want it to look like a cemetery. We wanted it to look like a forest,” he said.

The cost for a spot in the forest, including the tree, planting and maintenance, is $3,700. Luchak said the organization is hoping to secure 100 deposits by May 2025. People will also have the option of placing a discreet burial marker by their tree.

