'Her whole future ahead of her': Photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Photographer Brandy Bloxom captured Emily Dingwall, a graduate of Duke Marlborough School, posing on an iceberg near picturesque Hudson Bay Beach on Sunday, July 7.
Bloxom, a self-taught photographer who lives in Denare Beach, Sask., travelled to Churchill for an Indigenous women’s conference and took the opportunity to fulfill a photography dream.
She put out a call on social media looking for a subject and said Dingwall jumped at the chance.
“I said, ‘Would you like to step on an iceberg? It’ll take two seconds if you want – this would be epic,’” Bloxom told CTV News. “She was game for it and she was just thrilled.”
While the photo makes Dingwall seem like she’s floating in the middle of nowhere, Bloxom said the chunk of ice was only about 15 feet away from the shoreline.
“[The water] was basically up to her mid-calf,” Bloxom explained. “But the angles and lighting… make it look like she’s way out in the middle of Hudson Bay – but it’s the tricks.”
Bloxom said the water was calm during the photo shoot, which helped create the glassy, mirrored image. She said she wanted to depict what it’s like to grow up in a place like Churchill.
“It shows the difficulties, the coldness, and the hardships,” Bloxom said. “But yet... she has her whole future ahead of her – she’s got this background of solid people and a solid community.”
Bloxom grew up in Leaf Rapids, Man., though her roots trace back to York Factory First Nation southeast of Churchill. She described the trip to Churchill as a learning experience and a way to connect her family’s past.
“What you see in books and everything is polar bears and whales, but there’s so much more to it,” she explained. “The people are amazing. The landscape over at the Churchill Flats looks like the east coast of Newfoundland. It’s just beautiful.”
Bloxom said her next dream is to photograph Inuit communities in the Arctic.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
-
Construction of YWCA Regina's new building nearing completion
Construction is almost complete on the new 97,000 square foot Kikaskihtânaw Centre, which will soon be the new home for the YWCA Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Fire breaks out in Saskatoon basement apartment
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Edmonton
-
Calls for help spike alongside temperatures
With temperatures sitting above 30 C on Tuesday, Edmontonians are being urged to take precautions and check in on the vulnerable.
-
Alberta tortoise keeper stockpiling weeds for winter feeding: 'They're like pigs'
Tracy Finnegan wishes she had more weeds in her yard. Creeping bellflower, oxeye daisy, plantain, chickweed – all are full of the nutrients her four tortoises (escape artist Fred, socialites Velma and Daphne, and her first, Kokanee) require.
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
Calgary
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
-
Dozens of charges laid against 4 men in Calgary kidnapping
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
-
Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Toronto
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
-
One person in critical condition after shooting in North York; 2 people arrested
One person is in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
-
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Ottawa
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Ottawa could see 25-50 mm of rain as remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit the region
Ottawa could see record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the region.
-
Jelly Roll brings message of recovery, resilience to The Royal ahead of Bluesfest
Before he took to the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest, country music superstar Jelly Roll made a stop at The Royal on Tuesday to share his journey with mental health challenges and his path to wellness.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Montreal's air quality in 2023 worst in eight years due to historic forest fires
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Vancouver
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
8.5-year prison sentence for man who killed aunt hours after being released from police custody
A man has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his aunt in North Vancouver, which happened just hours after he was released from police custody.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
Provincial law aimed at speeding up home construction kills appeal of Sudbury retirement residence
The Ontario Land Tribunal says new provincial legislation aimed at getting new housing built quickly means an appeal of a six-storey, 150-unit retirement residence in Sudbury’s South End is automatically dismissed.
Barrie
-
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police in North Bay have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Electrical fire at 250 Frederick Street adds to recent problems for residents
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
London
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
Box truck stuck with careless driving charge
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
-
Rainfall warning issued due to expected remnants of Hurricane Beryl
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Bruce-Grey-, Huron-Perth, Lambton County, and Elgin County.