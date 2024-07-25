Here are the Manitobans receiving the province's highest honour

Two doctors on the frontline of Manitoba's COVID-19 fight, a long-serving MLA and the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are all receiving Manitoba's highest honour Thursday afternoon.

Twelve Manitobans are being honoured with the Order of Manitoba at the Manitoba legislature for their accomplishments.

Among the honourees this year are Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, who was the public health lead for the COVID-19 response team for Manitoba's First Nations communities.

Former senator Murray Sinclair is also receiving the award. Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba and spent 2009 to 2015 chairing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

The other people being recognized this year are:

Elder Mae Louise Campbell, for her work on restoring and protecting Indigenous spiritual values and principles;

Myrna Driedger, the founder of the Nellie McClung Foundation, and an MLA who served for 25 years;

David Johnston, the founder of the Johnston Group, a benefit plan company that also helps community organizations;

Ron Paley, a musician who started his Big Band in 1976;

Bob Williams, a supporter of organizations focused on arts, nature conservancy and the armed forces;

Chad Swayze, a firefighter who helped bring the 2023 World Police and Fire Games to Winnipeg;

Michel D. Lagacé, who chairs the boards of Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Arts Stabilization Manitoba and Société Historique de Saint-Boniface (SHSB);

James Cohen, a musician and philanthropist; and

Connie Walker, the former president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg,

The ceremony can be viewed online at 4 p.m.