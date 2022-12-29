Here's what you can do in Winnipeg on New Year's Eve
The new year is just around the corner, and there are a number of events and celebrations taking place around Winnipeg to help people ring in 2023.
The following is a list of some of the events taking place on New Year’s Eve in the city, from family-friendly activities to late-night parties:
The Forks is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration with food, fireworks and live music. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with an all-ages dance party. The fireworks show will take place at 8 p.m. The live entertainment will continue inside until 12:30 a.m.
The Manitoba Children’s Museum is hosting a ‘Top Hats & Tiaras’ event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. The party gives families a chance to dress up and participate in ginger ale toast and a balloon drop. The event will also feature snacks, a souvenir photograph and musical guests.
At the Park Theatre, there will be the Hot & Dirty New Year's Eve Dance Party beginning at 9 p.m. The dance party will feature funk and soul hits. Then on Jan. 1, kids can take part in the Wackydoodle Dance Party for Kids from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Park Theatre.
At the RBC Convention Centre, Berens River First Nation is putting on ‘A Manitoba Indigenous New Year’s Eve Gala and Social,’ with musical guests that include Charlie Major, The C-Weed Band, and Tracy Bone. Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., and the New Year’s Eve social at 9:30 p.m.
Manitoba music legend Burton Cummings will be performing at his namesake theatre on Dec. 31 for his 75th Birthday Bash. Those in attendance will receive a souvenir lanyard and laminate. The concert begins at 9 p.m.
At the Caboto Centre, Sorrentos is putting on a black-tie gala that includes a seven-course dinner and a midnight buffet. The gala will also feature live music.
At the Club Regent Event Centre, Tom Cochrane will be performing with guest Jennifer Hanson. Doors for the show open at 8 p.m., with the event beginning at 9 p.m.
Those looking for a laugh on New Year’s Eve can head to Rumor’s Restaurant and Comedy Club to see Kevin Bozeman perform. The comedy club is holding an early show at 7 p.m., as well as a later show at 10:15 p.m., which will include party favours and champagne.
Assiniboia Downs is holding a New Year’s Eve Gala, which includes a buffet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and dancing until 2 a.m. The celebration also features a champagne toast at midnight, party favours and door prizes.
The Osborne Taphouse is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash with three sets from The Coveralls. The party begins at 9 p.m.
The 2nd annual New Year’s Eve Grande Ball is taking place at Damecca Lounge from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The event will feature DJ DLO and Headrush.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Grief resource library an antidote to a culture that avoids talking about death
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
DEVELOPING | Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
-
Police funding, homelessness initiatives 'not an either-or discussion,' RPS chief says
As 2022 comes to a close, Regina Police Service (RPS) Chief Evan Bray wants residents to understand that budgetary increases for RPS are needed to help police meet the needs and expectations of the city.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate sudden death at care home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes are investigating a sudden death at a care home in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
Edmonton
-
'We will fight': Edmonton's Iranian community happy to see action on case of Flight PS752
Reza Akbari still remembers the shock and horror he felt while watching news coverage of Flight PS752, the downed plane that saw 176 people killed including 13 Edmontonians.
-
EPS chief takes aim at police critics, says relationship with city hall is strained
Edmonton's police chief is well aware of complaints about violence on the city's streets and transit system. Dale McFee said it's also "been a tough year" for him and his officers, as he tries to maintain public support, funding from city council and morale within Edmonton Police Service.
-
Road closed near Alberta Hospital because of crash
A section of 18 Street near Alberta Hospital area is closed because of a crash.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
-
Calgary's mouse armourer goes viral, grabs 12M views on National Geographic's Instagram page
A Calgary artist known for his cat and mouse armour has gone viral.
Montreal
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 11,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power one week after winter storm
Hydro-Quebec says more than 10,700 customers are still without power a week after a major winter storm knocked out transmission lines across the province.
-
From war in a wheelchair to walking and wishing a Happy New Year
Yaroslav Vakhitov, 15, fled Ukraine using a wheelchair while recovering from surgery. Thanks to the support of his host family and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, he is now walking again and ready to ring in the New Year.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team borrows gear for Bell Capital Cup after luggage lost
The Orange County Hockey Club arrived in Ottawa at the start of the week in advance of the minor hockey tournament, but the players' equipment and luggage didn't arrive on the flight.
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Atlantic
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Kitchener door, window damaged by gunshots: police
Waterloo regional police say no injuries have been reported after a shooting in the area of Thaler and Kinzie avenues in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
-
Final man of 7 charged in drug trafficking investigation arrested: CFSEU-BC
A wanted man who was among seven people charged earlier this month in connection with a drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, B.C.’s anti-gang unit announced Thursday.
-
Pedestrian killed in Boxing Day collision may not have been using crosswalk: Ridge Meadows RCMP
Investigators believe a pedestrian who died in Maple Ridge on Boxing Day wasn’t using a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, two dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island
A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.