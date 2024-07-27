Here's why monarch butterflies are thriving in Manitoba
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
Sara McPhail has been raising monarchs from egg to adult for the last four years. While she has already released more than 100 butterflies this year, McPhail said the season’s been slower than she’s used to.
“This year, I know the amount of overwintering monarchs in Mexico was down significantly from last year, there was only about 0.9 hectares of space that was occupied,” McPhail said.
“I think along their migration, depending on weather patterns and the amount of milkweed available, it directly affects the number of monarchs that we get here in Manitoba.”
To help increase their chances of survival, McPhail collects eggs from milkweed plants she finds in ditches and grows in her backyard. She set up an enclosure with mesh netting where she cares for the caterpillars until it’s time for them to pupate, before they’re ready to be released.
She said the process typically takes about a month.
“When I learned that you could raise them and help their population and just help keep them safe from predators, it was an absolute no brainer,” McPhail said. “I was all in from day one.”
The practice is soaring in popularity across the province, with many homeowners, like Louise Woods, making a hobby out of it.
Woods lives near Brandon, Man., but spends time in Pelican Lake, where she helps raise monarchs at all stages.
She said it’s really crucial to collect the eggs to prevent the bugs from being infected.
“Once the caterpillars get just a few days old, a fly will lay eggs on them and it’s a parasite,” Woods said.
But parasites are just one of the issues the insects face. Their milkweed habitats are also often mowed down while caterpillars are still growing or dusted in pesticides.
“If we kill off milkweed, there will be no more monarchs in Manitoba,” Woods emphasized.
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Winnipeg said it doesn’t spray milkweed and tries to avoid the plant whenever possible.
According to the provincial government, while rural municipalities may use herbicides to kill off invasive weeds, the spray itself isn’t harmful to the butterflies.
“Common milkweed are very resilient,” said Jason Gibbs, an associate professor in the entomology department at the University of Manitoba. “So some sort of disturbance … they can rebound from that, and those disturbed milkweeds might actually be attractive … for the monarchs.”
Gibbs said it can also disturb predators.
In the meantime, McPhail said she hopes that more monarchs make their mark on Manitoba.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold for the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday. This is Canada's second gold of the day and second of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Like a family': CKCK TV celebrates 70th Anniversary
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
-
String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
-
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Saskatoon
-
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
-
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Edmonton
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
-
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold for the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday. This is Canada's second gold of the day and second of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
-
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
-
Several Toronto parking fines to increase starting August 1
The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario buying helicopters to help police address auto thefts in Ottawa, Toronto
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
-
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
-
Police investigating shooting in Vincent Massey Park
The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a weekend shooting in Vincent Massey Park.
Montreal
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
-
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
-
Women with low sex drive get support with new therapy from Universite de Montreal
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
Atlantic
-
Dozens join search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia opens helpline after five people shot at Africville reunion in Halifax
The Nova Scotia government says it has opened a helpline for anyone seeking counselling after five people were shot over the weekend at a community gathering in Halifax.
-
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
Vancouver
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in southeastern British Columbia says changing weather conditions pose a challenge for crews.
Vancouver Island
-
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in southeastern British Columbia says changing weather conditions pose a challenge for crews.
-
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people fled after crash with Sudbury party bus, police investigating
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the valley Saturday night involving a party bus and a suspected impaired driver.
-
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seek public's help identifying suspect
The Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening and seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
Barrie
-
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
-
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
-
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
London
-
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
-
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
-
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.