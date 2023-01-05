High patient volumes continue at Children's Hospital; surgeries being postponed

The pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) at the HSC Children’s Hospital is continuing to see high patient volumes, which is forcing the postponement of some surgeries.

According to Shared Health, the patient numbers are largely being driven by respiratory illnesses.

As of midnight on Wednesday, there were 15 pediatric patients receiving intensive care at the hospital, where the normal baseline capacity for the pediatric ICU (PICU) is nine. Shared Health noted that the majority of patients in intensive care are infants and toddlers who are experiencing respiratory symptoms related to RSV and influenza A.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 46 patients in the hospital’s neonatal ICU (NICU).

So far, 11 surgeries have been postponed amid operational changes to support PICU patients, with three postponements of pediatric elective procedures reported last week. Shared Health said that the surgical teams are working to minimize the number of postponements for elective surgeries based on staffing and capacity.

The provincial health organization is reporting that in December an average of 130.2 patients visited the children’s emergency department in December. This is a decrease from November when the average was 170.3. The first three days of 2022, saw an average of 133 patients per day at the children’s emergency department.

Shared Health encourages all Manitobans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially for influenza. This includes those who believe they already had the flu, as influenza B has yet to come to Manitoba. The flu vaccine is available through family doctors and at most pharmacies.

Shared Health noted that other measures Manitobans can take to stop the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses include: staying home when sick; washing hands regularly; masking when in a large crowd; sneezing or coughing into your elbow; avoiding sharing drinks and face towels; and cleaning high-touch surfaces.