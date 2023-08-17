High-rise apartment fire displaces residents, sends two to hospital in Winnipeg

Two people, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital on Thursday evening following a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the River-Osborne neighbourhood in Winnipeg that displaced dozens of people.

The fire began around 7 p.m. on Thursday at an 18-storey apartment building at 221 Stradbrook Ave.

Smoke can be seen coming from the building on Stradbrook on Aug. 17, 2023. (Source: Tim Jaskow)

When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got to the scene, they found flames and heavy black smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters then went to the roof and used the building’s standpipe system to extinguish the fire, which was under control by 7:45 p.m.

Some residents got out of the building on their own, while others were helped by firefighters. Paramedics assessed one person at the scene. They were taken to the hospital in unstable condition.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital, but in stable condition. There were no other physical injuries.

Thick, black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the top of the building. (Source: CTV News)

The fire damage was mostly isolated to the roof. However, the building sustained severe water damage, which left the elevator system inoperable. Residents are unable to return to their suites due to the damage, so firefighters helped them get the essential items from their homes.

The Winnipeg Animal Services Agency helped to get pets out of the suites, while the Emergency Social Services team helped residents find temporary accommodations. The WFPS said Friday they assisted approximately 45 people in finding temporary accommodations following the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but early investigation suggests it is an electrical fire, WFPS said.

Smoke can be seen coming from the building on Stradbrook on Aug. 17, 2023. (Source: Tim Jaskow)

RESIDENTS REACT

Halina Chojko-Bolec, a resident of the building, said she was running on pure adrenalin when she first noticed the billowing smoke above the building.

“As we were coming down, the stairwells were just packed,” she said.

“It was really crazy. You could just smell smoke the entire way. Then just looking outside from down below, it was just surreal.”

She said she’s lucky she has somewhere to stay, but feels for those who don’t.

Cleber Barbosa, a resident on the 14th floor, said he has no idea what’s going to happen with his belongings.

“I have no idea what we’re going to do, if we’ll have a chance to get our things back,” he said.

“So we have no clue what’s going to happen from now.”

He noted that he is not covered by tenant insurance, referring to it as a “big mistake.”

“But we don’t have a lot of stuff, so it’s not a big deal for us,” he said.

“Actually, it’s just our laptop, our clothes, stuff like this, but it’s not a big deal for us actually.”

He said the most important thing is that he and his wife are safe, adding that he appreciates the hard work of the firefighters.

One day later, residents are still waiting for answers.

“I’m going to stay with friends again, and hopefully we will be allowed back in the building, but unfortunately, we do not know yet when we will be allowed back in,” said Bev, who escaped from the apartment with her dog Thursday night.

The city says the building will require repairs before it can be re-occupied, but there is no word yet on when that will be.

“"We are in the process of getting that figured out today. But that is of the utmost importance to us to communicate with our tenants a timeline as soon as one does become available," said property manager Paul Davis.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.