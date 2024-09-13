High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is letting Manitobans know about the release of a sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend.

The joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP said 59-year-old Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch was released from Stony Mountain Institution Friday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

The MIHRSOU said Pilch has a 30-year history of sexual offences towards women, typically young adults, and has served federal sentences for these offences.

Although he has been through sexual offender treatment, the MIHRSOU said all women are at risk of sexual violence and harassment, particularly stalking and voyeurism.

His criminal record includes convictions for making indecent or harassing phone calls, uttering threats, sexual assault, and criminal harassment.

He also has breached his probation 13 times by having a cell phone, contact with women under 18 years, and having a relationship with a female without notifying his probation officer.

Pilch is also known to approach women he doesn’t know and follow them as they try to get away.

Conditions of his release Friday include not having contact or being in the presence of any female under 18, except for unavoidable encounters in public places, not possessing weapons, and observing a curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

He also can't contact or communicate with sex workers and cannot attend any establishment featuring strippers.

Police remind the public that vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct towards Pilch is unacceptable.

Pilch is five-foot-seven, weighs 147 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has pierced ears, scars under his chin and above his right eyebrow, and a tattoo reading 'Bonnie' on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding Pilch can call the police, RCMP or MIHRSOU directly at (431) 489-8056.