High scoring affairs were featured in Thursday high school football action

Daniel McIntyre got the upper hand on the Churchill Bulldogs winning 44-21 on Oct. 20, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News) Daniel McIntyre got the upper hand on the Churchill Bulldogs winning 44-21 on Oct. 20, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island