High scoring affairs were featured in Thursday high school football action

There were six games on the high school football schedule Thursday.

Starting with Junior Varsity action, the Oak Park Raiders remained perfect on the season beating the Grant Park Pirates 22-7.

The Miles Mac Buckeyes were able to push their record to 5-2 after beating the Kelvin Clippers 27-0.

The Sisler Spartans also held their opponents scoreless beating Murdoch MacKay 23-0.

Daniel McIntyre Maroons were able to get the upper hand on the Churchill Bulldogs 44-21.

While Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings had the offense clicking on all cylinders against the Crocus Plains Plainsmen, with the final being 42-6.

Lastly, the St. Paul's Crusaders pulled off a 31-7 win over Grant Park.

Friday is expected to be another busy football day as there are nine games on the schedule.