Holy Family Home implements mandatory vaccine policy for staff

A Winnipeg care home has implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for its staff members as it deals with COVID-19 cases in the facility.

The Holy Family Home announced the new policy in a message posted on its website Dec. 1. The policy comes after the care home said two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 19, the care home reported that a resident and a staff member tested positive. Days later, on Nov. 23, the care home said the resident died.

The care home said a second resident tested positive on Dec. 1.

The vaccine policy required all staff members to have received their first dose by Monday, Dec. 6, and to receive a second dose by January 4, 2022.

“Presently, we have 96 per cent of staff fully vaccinated at Holy Family Home,” CEO Tara-Lee Procter wrote in the post online.

