WINNIPEG -- The home of the Winnipeg Jets is getting a new name.

Under a new 10-year sponsorship deal, Bell MTS Place will soon be called Canada Life Centre. The name change was announced Tuesday morning by True North Sports and Entertainment in a media release.

“Today marks an exciting chapter for our company,” said Paul Mahon, president and CEO of Great-West Lifeco, Canada Life’s parent company.

The new name will go into effect starting July 1.

“We can’t think of a more exciting way to embark upon the next ten years of our organization’s journey than with a partner like Canada Life, that shares the same community commitment and passion for our great city and country,” said Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment in a statement.

The deal includes branding rights, media, hospitality and community assets for Canada Life, which is an insurance, wealth management and benefits provider.

Canada Life estimates new signage will be in place by September.

In a separate news release, Bell MTS announced it has signed a five-year deal to continue as the official telecommunications partner of the Winnipeg Jets.

Bell MTS is a division of Bell Canada, the parent company of CTV.