Winnipeg

    Homicide investigation underway following man's death in North End: police

    A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in the North End Friday evening as a homicide.

    At 5:35 p.m., officers were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of College Avenue.

    He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead.

    He has been identified as Shawn Douglas Thomas, a member of Peguis First Nation who was living in Winnipeg. Family notifications have been made.

    The homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

