Homicide unit investigating fatal Winnipeg fire

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal fire in the city’s West End on Saturday.

Around 5:10 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire at a home in the 600 block of Furby Street. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters rescued one person, with two others evacuating on their own. Three people were taken to the hospital, including a man in critical condition who later died from his injuries. The other two people were in stable condition.

Firefighters attacked the fire from outside the home. Once it was safe to go inside, they switched to an interior attack. Crews had the fire under control by 6:22 a.m.

The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers. An autopsy is pending.

APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE

Police are also investigating another, unrelated fire that took place on Saturday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., the WFPS responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Using ladders, firefighters rescued four people. Three people were taken to the hospital – one in critical condition and two and in stable condition.

The WFPS had the fire under control just before 5:30 a.m.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was used as a temporary shelter for displaced residents, with the City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team helping 18 residents find somewhere to stay until they can go back home.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

The causes of both fires are under investigation. Both the apartment building and home sustained significant damage.