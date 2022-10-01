Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 8:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. Officers found a dead man outside of a residence. His death is being considered suspicious by investigators.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop led police to a drug and weapons bust overnight Thursday.

Police say it happened just after midnight on Sept. 29 when officers pulled over a vehicle with unmatched license plates in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue. A 51-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested, and the car was searched.

Officers seized a loaded Sig Sauer .22 caliber handgun, four ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $8,000, one ounce of methamphetamine worth $600, and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say the handgun was one of thirteen firearms reported stolen from a residential break & enter in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue in June of 2021.

Both suspects remain behind bars and face numerous weapons and drug-related charges.

Shooting and home invasion

An 18-year-old man is behind bars after a shooting in the West End and home invasion involving bear spray in Westwood early Thursday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 400 block of Sherbrook Street for a reports of a shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in his 50s outside an apartment building. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators believe a group of people had forced their way into a suite where the victim was sprayed with bear spray and shot.

Later that morning at 4:38 a.m., police were called to the first 100 block of Westgrove Way after more reports of a man with a gun. Bear spray had also been discharged inside a house.

Numerous people, including several small children, were affected by the bear spray but did not need medical attention.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. It is believed a group of people again forced their way into the home. Police say a gun was pointed at a 30-year-old female resident as the suspects demanded property.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers still on scene at Westgrove Way spotted a male suspect in the area and arrested him.

He faces several weapons and assault related charges