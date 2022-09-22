Police seeking suspect after woman in wheelchair robbed and injured this summer

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a woman who uses a wheelchair was attacked and robbed this summer.

The robbery occurred on July 20 in the area of Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue. Police believe a 62-year-old woman was in a nearby back lane when she was attacked from behind and fell to the ground. The woman suffered a severe injury that hospitalized her for over a month. During the incident, her personal property, including her wallet and jewelry, were stolen.

Police said the woman doesn’t remember much about the robbery, including the exact time or location, but she said a bystander may have helped her back into her wheelchair.

“Investigators have attempted to obtain more information using video surveillance from the area but have been unsuccessful,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have seen the assault or helped the woman is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.