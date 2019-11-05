WINNIPEG -- Joseph Haines family has a long and proud tradition of military service. His Grandfather served in the First World War. His father, Neil Haines, served in the Second World War.

He was initially trained as a radio operator. Unfortunately for him, "they found out he was colour blind," said Joseph Haines. "And they said you can't be a radio operator because you're colour blind. You can't see the colour of the wires if you have to repair them."

Instead Neil Haines served as a dispatch rider, working alongside British engineers. It was a job filled with danger, and at one point he was seriously injured.

"He was blown off his motorcycle, and woke up in hospital," said Haines. "They were going to take his arm off, but he wasn't going to let them. They pumped him full of penicillin and saved his arm."

He returned home, and many years later Joseph followed in his footsteps, serving as a peacekeeper.

"I ended up doing three tours," said Haines.

Haines knows what the military has meant to our country, and he's trying to let the city know too. That's why he's set up a display featuring the statue of a soldier along with several flags on the front lawn of his St. James home.

"People don't realize how much Canada has contributed in various wars, and military actions," said Haines. "And I thought it would be good to point it out."

Haines lists the number of Canadian troops killed in conflicts from the Boer War to Vietnam. He said reaction to his display has been very positive.

"I've had a couple who've had brothers, or sons who've served, and appreciated it. They thought it was great to have something like that."

Haines says Remembrance doesn't just have to be one day a year. He believes we can honour our soldiers more often. The display on his lawn is his way to help make that happen.