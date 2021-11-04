How a Winnipeg school is celebrating the Diwali festival of lights

Winnipeg -

École South Pointe School is marking the start of the Diwali festival of lights with a bright celebration.

The school is inviting the public to light a “diya” – an oil lamp traditionally used in Diwali celebrations.

According to the Pembina Trails School Division, organizers expect more than 250 diyas to be lit during the celebration. The event runs from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the school.

Organizers say it is a time to celebrate community, family and hope for a brighter future.

Diwali, which begins Thursday, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness.

The celebration is part of a country study of India that grade seven teacher Sanjeeva Louis did with her students.

Louis said she feels it’s important to acknowledge the role culture plays in society.

“Giving kids the opportunity to talk about their culture gives them the boost that they need, provides that self-esteem, gives them the confidence. And once they are comfortable, they become better learners,” she said.

Lewis said many of her students celebrate Diwali outside of school, and learning about it as a class leads to greater cultural awareness.

“It allows students to feel comfortable in the colour of their own skin, and I think that’s important,” she said.

“Being a minority teacher myself, I think it’s important that I’m a role model for these kids, and I help navigate that way for them through cultural awareness.

Diwali is just a small part of what Lewis’ students studied. They also learned about Indian architecture, clothes, food and more.