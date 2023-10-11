How last week's rainfall impacted Manitoba's harvest

The heavy rainfall over the last week put a damper on the progress of Manitoba’s harvest.

According to Manitoba’s Crop Report issued on Tuesday, there was limited harvest over the last week due to widespread rainfall.

The report notes that precipitation levels varied across the province, ranging from 6.1 millimetres (mm) in The Pas to 67. 6 mm in Petersfield. The areas that received the most amount of rain were in eastern Manitoba and the Interlake region.

However, despite the rain-related issues, harvest progress is at 86 per cent complete across the province, which is ahead of the five-year average of 81 per cent.

The Crop Report notes that harvest is mostly complete for spring cereal crops, with barley at 100 per cent complete, oats at 100 per cent complete and spring wheat at 99 per cent complete.

The province says that cereal crops remain in mostly good condition.

As for Manitoba’s corn fields, many have reached maturity and are drying down. The grain corn harvest has begun and is 15 per cent complete in central Manitoba and seven per cent complete provincially.

About 87 per cent of the acres of canola have been harvested, while soybean field harvest sitting at 73 per cent.

The full Crop Report can be found online.