How to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg

As the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation approaches, multiple groups in Winnipeg are holding events to help people mark the day and reflect on what it means.

The province of Manitoba has said as a part of its observance of the day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, non-essential government offices and Manitoba schools will be closed on Friday and flags at all provincial buildings will be lowered to half-mast.

There are also several events happening on Thursday and Friday for people to mark the day.

Here are a few:

THURSDAY

St. Amant along with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority Indigenous Health Team will be lighting a sacred fire at 440 River Road at 8 a.m. to prepare for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The public is invited to come to the fire and reflect.

St. Boniface Museum will be holding a bowl-giving ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Boniface Museum. These handmade bowls will be gifted to 250 Indigenous women who will share names of other women they want to recognize and celebrate. These names will then be woven into an art piece by Artist Tracy Charette Fehr. The ceremony will also include Métis dancers and Jingle dress dancers and drummers.

FRIDAY

The Réseau Compassion Network will be hosting a meditation for Truth, Reconciliation and Justice from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The time will include a contemplative practice and a tradition of centring prayer, as well as group sharing. The meditation will be held at the St. Boniface Cathedral Ruins.

Aulneau Renewal Centre is inviting people to join in on free activities from 1 to 3 p.m. at 228 Hamel Street. The family-friendly events, which include crafts, ribbon tying, and a viewing and discussion of We Were Children, will allow participants to learn more about Truth and Reconciliation.

The Manitoba Museum will be providing complimentary admission to the galleries and planetarium from Friday to Sunday. Guests are invited to wear orange shirts.

Winnipeg Art Gallery–Qaumajuq, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, will be hosting a day of special programming from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 300 Memorial Blvd. There will be a one-hour national broadcast, along with lessons and public discussions about the history of residential schools.