WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Jets' Rick Bowness named Jack Adams Award finalist for NHL's best coach

    Another Winnipeg Jet is up for an NHL award this season.

    The NHL announced on Friday Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness has been named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award – the award given to the coach considered to have "contributed the most to his team's success."

    The 69-year-old bench boss finished his second season with Winnipeg, leading the team to a 52-24-6 record.

    The Jets finished second in the Central Division and second in the entire Western Conference.

    The team also finished the regular season allowing the fewest goals with 199.

    This is Bowness' first time being a finalist for the Jack Adams and it's the first time a coach for the Jets has been named a finalist.

